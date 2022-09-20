Ocean Club Resorts (Turks & Caicos) Debut Carbon Footprint Calculator

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos – Ocean Club Resorts, two all-suite resorts situated along Grace Bay Beach, announced today a new carbon footprint calculator as part of the redesigned website. In partnership with Wayaj, a global leader in providing solutions that reduce environmental impact within the hospitality industry, the new module allows guests to calculate and offset their eco-influence ahead of their visit.

“Our team has long stood committed to exploring eco-friendly practices that are both innovative and add value to the overall guest experience,” said Ocean Club Resorts Managing Director, Wilbert Mason. “The new partnership with Wayaj to deploy a carbon footprint calculator was a natural next step in offering positive-impact travel. Guests will now have the opportunity to easily support sustainability initiatives for the betterment of the global community.”

Travel with IMPPACT™

Part of a program titled Travel with IMPPACT™, the Carbon Footprint Calculating Engine works as a sustainable actions module that lives on the resorts’ new website. Travelers to Ocean Club Resorts now have the opportunity to accurately calculate the carbon generated from their trip and then offset that through verified projects. These actionable offsets include beach clean-ups, coral reef and marine life protection, education on eco-friendly practices, and more.

Guests add in the party size, length of visit, and choose to calculate hotel stay alone or to include transportation. From there, a selection of current projects will appear for guests to pick from should they decide to offset a portion of their stay. Next steps for Ocean Club Resorts include implementing similar projects within the destination for guests to volunteer their time or provide a monetary donation as an actionable offset.

Green Globe Certification

Having been the first resorts within Turks & Caicos to achieve Green Globe Certification, this latest initiative further demonstrates the properties’ commitment to sustainability. Ocean Club Resorts’ established applications include purchasing eco-friendly products, partnering with like-minded vendors, and implementing best practices across both locations in energy and waste reduction.

The resorts continue to seek innovative methods of preserving the naturally beautiful landscape that has become a sought-after travel destination. A recently redesigned website helps guests to navigate all that Ocean Club Resorts have to offer, including from a sustainability and community impact standpoint.

The two all-suite resorts provide the ideal home-away-from-home setting for families, couples, solo explorers, friend groups, and more. All along the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach.