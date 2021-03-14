Nominees for Jamaica National Civil Honours & Awards 2021 Deadlines March 31st

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Jamaica National Honours and Awards for 2021 is March 31, 2021. The nomination forms and guidelines are available online through the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, (www.opm.gov.jm). Or, through the overseas locations of the Jamaican Foreign Missions.

As the deadline approaches, persons are reminded that completed nomination forms can be submitted via email (chan-prot@opm.gov.jm). In addition, submissions can be done by mail. The Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica.

Nomination Criteria

Nomination forms, once submitted, will remain confidential. Additionally, they should be accompanied by a current and brief biographical outline of achievements of service rendered by the nominee. In cases where the candidate is not a citizen of a Jamaica, the Government of Jamaica is required to obtain the approval of the relevant Commonwealth or foreign government prior to the award of any Order of Decoration to that nominee.

National Honours and Awards are administered by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour in the Office of the Prime Minister, under the National Honours and Awards Act, of July 1969, to formally recognize those who have contributed through their service and have had a meaningful and significant impact on national life.

Announcement of Honourees

Orders are used to recognize merit relating to achievement and service. While Decorations and Awards acknowledge nominees for bravery, meritorious long and/or valuable service and/or good conduct. It should be noted that only persons selected will be contacted by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honours.

Honourees will be announced on Jamaica Independence Day, August 6, 2021.

Nomination Categories

Categories in which Candidates can be nominated for honours and awards are:

The Order of Merit (OM); The Order of Jamaica (OJ) Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) or rank of Officer (OD)

Decorations and Awards

Badges of Honour for Gallantry (BHG) Meritorious Service (BHM) Long and Faithful Service (BHL)