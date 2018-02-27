Nominate a deserving Black Man for the BMe Genius Award 2018

MIAMI – The BMe Community seeks remarkable, authentic, committed black men whose works and stories resonate throughout their communities. They are tested and unafraid, loving and powerful, and live to make a better world for us all.

BMe Community award dynamic black leaders who are at the forefront of social change and genuinely care about making a difference in their communities. They identify amazing people, give them a genius fellowship award, and cultivate a brotherhood steeped in love that allows them build wealth and power together. Their geniuses have the solutions for building caring and prosperous communities.

The BMe Community Genius Fellowship:

Awards $10,000 for use towards community project within the calendar year;

Celebrates BMe Community Geniuses for their community building efforts;

Recognizes BMe Community Geniuses as experts in their field;

Strengthens and bolsters BMe Community Geniuses overall reputation;

Provide training and resources for greater social impact;

Connects BMe Community Geniuses to our national network of change makers.

Apply for the 2018 BME genius fellowship here, candidates MUST live in either greater Akron, Louisville, Miami, or Pittsburgh.

There are over 190 BMe Leaders including men like: