by Howard Campbell

ATLANTA – A traumatic experience inspired Nicole Landry to make a life-changing move three years ago, one that revived her self-confidence. She hopes it has a similar impact on women who have suffered abuse.

Landry is principal for Journey of Atman, an Atlanta-based company that produces a line of wellness products including scented candles. Born in Calgary, Canada, she started the business after a 15-year career as a nurse.

Recovering from an abusive relationship, she launched the venture “as a beacon of light for anyone on a journey of healing and self-discovery.”

According to Landry, “After nearly losing my life to domestic violence, my journey of healing from that experience led my awareness to the gap in services that cater to the holistic needs of an individual’s journey. We are all carrying something, needing to heal from something and have survived unfavorable things. Within that, it all comes down to energy. It is important to release and balance our energy to keep our mind, body and soul healthy. Journey of Atman is a safe place for that to happen.”

She said energy healing and self-affirmation candles, with names such as Light, Love, Abundance, Compassion and Respect, are Journey of Atman’s best sellers. The company started with seven of those bottled, scented products, which has grown to 17.

Other items on Landry’s growing catalog are aromatherapeutic Sage, Lavender and Eucalyptus smudge/wands. She said Journey of Atman’s most receptive markets are ecommerce and remote services.

Landry was raised in Alberta where her Jamaican father immigrated to at age 20. After earning an undergraduate nursing degree and completing some holistic training in Canada, she worked for many years in the health sector.

Moving to the US, Landry completed “various healing apprenticeships and certifications” which she credits for preparing her to start Journey of Atman in 2020.

The US scented candles market, according to globenewswire.com, is a multi-million dollar industry, which it estimates will top $5 billion in annual earnings by 2030. Landry is aware of the rigid competition, but has high hopes for her fledgling brand.

“Although the industry is competitive, I am not in a competition. I am here on purpose, with a purpose. I believe that light is what continues to sustain my growth and success,” she said.