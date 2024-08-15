MIAMI – The grassroots group Black Men Win, Together, in partnership with the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, has launched the inaugural Black Men Win Tailgate. The event will gather Black men of all ages and backgrounds from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. This includes seniors, young adults, fathers, veterans, and community leaders. The aim is to create positive change in the Black community. This effort will continue even after the 2024 elections. This includes seniors, young adults, fathers, veterans, and community leaders. The goal is to create positive change in the Black community, continuing beyond the 2024 elections.

The tailgate will take place on Sunday, August 25, from 12 noon to 6 pm. Taking place at Ives Estate Park (19901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179). Admission is free, and advance registration is encouraged, click here.

Championing Black men in South Florida

Black Men Win Together looks to forge a power alliance among Black men in South Florida, championing an agenda that empowers and advocates for their active participation in the political process. We are dedicated to amplifying the collective voices of Black Men to drive meaningful change across the African Diaspora of South Florida.

The event will provide a vibrant community atmosphere. It will feature food trucks and merchandise vendors, musical performances, and informative presentations. In addition, educational programming, voter verification and registration, fact-checking of candidate statements, and discussions on critical issues. Attendees are encouraged to bring their tents, tables, and food.

“We are excited to launch the Black Men Win Tailgate,” said co-founder of Black Men Win Together, Ed Ponder. “We are creating a space where Black men can share knowledge, build community, and drive meaningful change.”

“Black Futures are dependent upon us” Ted Lucas.

Eric Knowles, co-founder of the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, added, “I believe this is starting a legacy. It’s making history. It means a lot for a group of Black men to have a vision and for others to come on board to push and highlight that vision. We don’t always have safe places for Black men to collaborate and support each other. We’re all in this together.”

“Being a part of Black men getting together and empowering each other fuels me,” said Jefferson Noel, Founder of Barbershop Speaks.