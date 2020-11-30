National Entrepreneurship Month Spotlight: Ashley Andrews – Digital Zess

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As we close out National Entrepreneurship month, South Florida Caribbean News caught up with Ashley Andrews, Founder and CEO of Digital Zess, who is one of the game-changing business owners in the social media arena.

Q: What does it mean to be an entrepreneur, and how do you think that might be impacted by the economy today?

A: Being an entrepreneur is truly not for the faint of heart. I used to think that I was boring and never taking risks but being an entrepreneur is one of the most significant risks you can take in life. It means declining stability and welcoming uncertainty. Entrepreneurs make something out of nothing. Being an entrepreneur in today’s economy in the midst of a global pandemic is like jumping out of a plane without a parachute. The level of uncertainty is incredible, but those who take on that challenge must have very tough skin and adapt to any and every situation that comes their way.

Q: What’s your advice for businesses that are getting started on social media?

A: Focus on community rather than followers. It’s very easy to get caught up in the glitz and glam that social media can portray. Building a small but dedicated and loyal community of followers on social media helps build brand awareness, credibility, and fosters brand loyalty. Creating content that speaks to, inspires, and engages your audience is key to growing your business online.

Q: How do you maintain a work/life balance?

A: Being a social media manager, finding work/life balance is hard as what most people use for entertainment is what I use for work. I set up boundaries with my social media to drain your energy and take a toll on your mental health. I take social media breaks every so often to find inspiration from other outlets. I also try to set up strict boundaries with myself and clients to avoid burn out.

Q: What are the best social networks for small businesses?

A: The best social networks for small businesses are Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin. Instagram is the best platform to build an audience organically. Facebook is great to serve as an informational page for your business. LinkedIn is the go-to platform for B2B businesses and brands who want to build their professional presence and set themselves up as thought leaders within their industry.

Q: What are some examples of brands you think are doing social media particularly well?

A: Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s cosmetic and beauty line, is KILLING it on social media. They are a great example of really connecting with their audience and building a loyal community. From their visual content to their messaging, they talk directly to their ideal customers. I admire how they have a pulse on their customers’ culture and authentically communicate with them where they are.

Q: What message do you want to share with entrepreneurs right now?

A: Don’t stress over a lost client or lead. There have been so many times that I was looking forward to bringing a client on board, and for whatever reason, they declined. I used to get discouraged until I realized that an even better chance comes your way without fail when one opportunity passes you by. Keep doing the work.

Q: What is your favorite business tool?

A: My favorite business is HoneyBook! Honeybook is a great CRM tool that has invoicing, proposals, emails, client communication, budgeting, and calendar scheduling all in one. It’s the biggest time saver and has helped me streamline all my projects and clients from lead inquiries to client onboarding and more!

Q: Where do you find the motivation to keep going?

A: My motivation comes from my parents. I grew up in a very ambitious household with entrepreneurial parents who always instilled in me the importance of hard work and dedication. They are my biggest support system and motivators, and I still keep going because of them. I also remind myself how blessed I am to be making a living from what I love most — social media.

For more information about Ashley and Digital Zess visit https://digitalzess.com/ . Follow Ashley on IG_@digitalzess.

A little about Ashley….

Ashley Andrews (a.k.a. Ashley Relates) is a social media guru and branding strategist based in Miami, FL.

Born to ambitious Trinidadian parents, her entrepreneurship journey began after receiving her Bachelors in Journalism with a minor in Social Media & E-Marketing Analytics in 2015.

During her last semester of undergrad, she founded The Urban Play, an urban digital media platform geared toward millennials of color like herself. Ashley received her Master’s in Social Media in 2019.

Ashley knows what it takes to create a profitable, sustainable, and irresistibly attractive brand online. With over five years of experience in social media, PR, and branding, she has honed some key skills in marketing communications.

She has helped create relevant and relatable content that resonates with audiences for minority-focused brands that include; American Black Film Festival, Miami Broward Carnival, Blavity, Inc., and Soul Town BBQ, to name a few.

“When not creating compelling content or brand strategy for her clients, you can catch her playing mas at the next Carnival, listening to Soca music, or binge-watching Netflix at home.”