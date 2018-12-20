National College Fair Comes to Miami, Feb. 24, 2019

MIAMI – Representatives from nearly 200 colleges and universities will be at the 2019 Miami National College Fair – on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, to meet with students and parents on subjects such as financial aid, college planning, admission and testing requirements.

The Fair, which has free admission, will be held from 12 – 4 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 777 N.W. 72nd Ave., Miami, FL 33126. Parking is $5, cash only.

Select informational sessions will be presented in Spanish and Haitian-Creole. A Counseling Center also will be available to allow students and their parents the opportunity to talk with trained professionals regarding college preparation, admissions and scholarships.

Requesting information from multiple colleges/universities at the College Fair just got easier. By pre-registering, students can print a bar-coded confirmation to be used at the Fair as an electronic ID. Students can pre-register here.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools are sponsors of the event.

School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman is co-chair of the local committee of the National College Fair. This is her 22nd consecutive year as co-chair.

Every year NACAC sponsors fairs in more than 50 cities across the country attracting 650,000 students and parents.

For more information, contact the College Fair hotline at 305-995-1739 or visit www.nacacnet.org. Follow the event on social media at #collegefairmiami.