Murder Gardens is the story of Chase Washington, a 19 year old young man whose world world has been turned upside down after he leaves a comfortable home provided by his foster father for a life of crime and corruption that he’s introduced to by his older brother Rell Washington.

Faced with the biggest dilemma of his life, Chase finds himself in a life or death scenario once he gets involved in a crime that goes drastically wrong with Rell and a group of friends.

As a result, Chase ends up in the middle of a war between a notorious crew of drug dealers, corrupt politicians and local law enforcement. Determined to survive and prove that the brain is mightier than the gun, Chase finds a way to outsmart his new found enemies and keep him and his brother Rell out of prison and a graveyard.

Murder Gardens : Season 1 Coming Soon