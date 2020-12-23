Motorcycle Accident Aftermath

According to reports by the NHTSA, motorcycle drivers tend to suffer fatal injuries 28 percent more frequently than drivers of other vehicles that offer more protection. The same agency also reports that you are 37 times more likely to lose you life in a motorcycle accident than in another type of vehicle and that you are about 9 times more likely to suffer an injury while riding a motorcycle as compared to while driving a car.

Have you been in a motorcycle accident?

If you have been in a motorcycle accident, there are some actions that you should carry out right away.

Move Out of Harm’s Way

Look around you and analyze the situation. Are you hurt? Can you be struck by another vehicle if you remain where you are? If at all possible, move yourself and your motorcycle to the side of the road or a place that would offer you safety.

Check the other driver and make sure they are also in a safe spot. If anyone is injured, call 911. Depending on the severity of the crash, you may see both police and paramedics showing up.

Keep Your Protective Gear On

Don’t rush to remove your helmet or any other protective gear. You need to gauge the extent of your injuries first, and the shock or adrenaline may be preventing you from feeling the injuries. Wait for the paramedics to arrive, you don’t want to aggravate your injuries.

Get Medical Attention

You may feel fine or you may think that you can have a doctor check you out tomorrow or the next day. And that may be a mistake since some injuries might not be apparent. If you have internal bleeding or damage, you want that discovered and treated right away.

Gather Evidence

If you feel well enough to do so, it is extremely important to gather as much information about the accident as possible. Start by taking pictures of your bike and the other vehicles from every angle. If necessary, take notes. Look to see if there were traffic signs, damage in the road, tree branches, or anything else that might have contributed to the accident and document that as well.

If there are witnesses, get their information and record their testimonies. Once the police have completed the accident report, get a copy. All the information you gather at the scene while the evidence is still fresh might turn out to be invaluable should things develop n such a way that you end up filing a claim.

Also, keep a detailed account of any medical bills for doctor’s visits and treatments that you may have to receive following the accident.

Exchange Information with the Other Driver

Approach the other driver and ask for their information including their insurance. Call your own insurance agent and appraise them of what just happened.

Have you been in a motorcycle accident and need legal help?

