Most Popular Sports People Enjoy Playing

Sports are an important part of many people’s lives. It can be a career, a hobby, or people can just be fans. Whatever way it affects you, it’s bound to have a positive impact on your life.

Playing sports is one of the best hobbies a person can have. It’s sociable and it keeps you fit and healthy. With such a wide variety to choose from, it’s unlikely that there isn’t a sport out there that you’d enjoy. If you, or someone you know, is interested in picking up a new sport, you may want to look at picking up some of these popular choices. The more popular the sport is, the easier it will be to find a club or other players.

Football

Football is the most watched sport in the world, meaning it makes sense that it would be the most played too. The World Cup final alone has around 1 billion viewers worldwide, the most for any single sporting event. You don’t have to be of that standard to enjoy playing the game, however. Local teams welcome all talent levels, not to mention you can always just play five-a-side at your local pitch.

Tennis

Tennis is an extremely fast-paced sport. The ball rallies from one side of the court to the other until someone eventually concedes a point. It may take you some time to properly find your feet when it comes to tennis, but when you do it’ll be an extremely fun experience.

Rugby

If you are trying rugby for the first time, it’s probably not the best idea to sign up for a match straight away. Rugby is an extremely physical sport. If you are inexperienced, there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. Get some advice and guidance from experienced players who know the game before getting those boots on.

Cricket

Cricket is certainly a less physical game. That doesn’t mean it’s not extremely fun. Cricket is hugely popular in the likes of the UK and Australia. It also stands as the second most popular sport in the world.

Volleyball

One of the big features at the Olympics is volleyball, and it’s easy to see why. The high intensity, fast-paced game is a joy to both watch and play. Whether you’re messing around with your friends on the beach, or playing at club level, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

Table Tennis

If you were struggling a little bit with tennis, or even just prefer playing your sport indoors, table tennis might be a good shout for you. It’s essentially tennis, just on a table. It’s usually played at a much higher pace than tennis, however. The Olympic standard of table tennis will have you wondering where the ball is, it’ll go that fast.

Basketball

Basketball is probably most popular in America but is played around the world. The most enjoyable part of basketball is you can play it at whatever pace suits you. Whether that’s just practicing your shot or getting involved in some competitive game.