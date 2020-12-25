More Affordable Alternatives to Buying a New RV

Whether you are a hunter, like to camp, or simply enjoy a road trip every now and then, you might have put some consideration into getting a recreational vehicle or, as it is otherwise known, an RV. Getting a new RV seems like the best option out there. However, one of the main drawbacks that stop people from actually purchasing a brand new RV is that it can get really expensive to buy a reliable one. It is also not worth the hassle and storage if you have limited space around and you do not often go on a road trip. Luckily, there are quite a few alternatives out there that are much more affordable than buying a new RV.

1. Buying a Used RV

If you want an RV but cannot afford to buy a new one, one of the options you have is buying yourself a used RV. One of the most obvious pros of this option is how cheap it is compared to getting an unused RV. If feasible, you can also buy an RV that is not in the best condition and fix it up to fit your requirements. Even with all the money, you spend on fixes and parts, and it will still be a margin of what you would pay for a new recreational vehicle that fits your specifications. If you are unsure what to look out for when browsing for a used RV, there is no need to worry. Different articles and blogs are solely dedicated to giving you information about the different features to look for in a vehicle based on what you plan on using it for. There are different factors, pros, and cons that you might want to think about when it comes to buying a used vehicle, but it is still definitely more affordable than buying a new vehicle ever will be.

2. Renting a Recreational Vehicle

While there are certainly various alternatives to purchase that are much more affordable than buying yourself a brand new recreational vehicle, you should never forget one of the most logical and easy choices available. This option is especially great if you do not plan on using an RV more than a couple of times throughout the year. Renting ensures that you do not have to deal with finding a place to store your vehicle when it is not in use and continuously having to maintain it over the years. There are very cheap RV rentals that you can easily find online using a simple search. In practically no time, you can have the vehicle you need for your trip. This way, you will be getting all the different features that you would find in a new RV without breaking the bank. Renting is an excellent alternative because you also do not have to worry about your vehicle needing to be fixed or checked before and after your trip.

3. Using a Wall Tent

Unlike an RV, which is basically your mode of transportation and your accommodation all in one, a wall tent just acts as your accommodation. Although this is a definite con, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages of using a wall tent. Wall tents are usually used by hunters out in the wild to have the maximum level of comfort possible. This is because these tents are quite spacious and have heavy-duty tent walls that protect you from the elements. These tents usually have flooring as well so that you can be as comfortable as possible considering the fact that you are surrounded by nature. A wall tent can be set up quite easily due to its very basic yet effective design. There are different wall tent brands out there to choose from, so you need to keep in mind where you plan to use it and what purposes you need it for to make the selection process as easy as possible for yourself.

4. Buying a Mountable Camper

Basically, if you have a truck, you do not really need extra space to store your belongings on a road trip. The only thing you will require is a place to sleep. Mountable campers give you that extra protection against the elements while providing you with extra space to store your belongings even though you might not really need extra space. The best thing about mountable campers is that they can be attached to your truck or your vehicle of choice for the duration of your trip, then you can simply take it off at the very end. This ensures that you can use your truck as a regular vehicle, as well as use it for camping and hunting excursions when necessary.

5. Using A Tow-behind Trailer

Tow-behind trailers are much cheaper than recreational vehicles because you simply pull them along using your own vehicle. These are great if you want as many amenities while camping as possible without purchasing or renting an RV. These trailers can be purchased, and they can also be rented if you do not want to buy one for yourself or if you do not plan on going on many camping trips in the future. Some of the amenities you will find in most tow-behind trailers are a kitchenette, a place to sleep, a sitting area, and a toilet that might include a shower if the trailer is spacious. One of the factors you will have to keep in mind if you decide that a tow-trailer is the option you choose is whether your car will be able to tow the trailer.

Now you do not just have one but rather five options when it comes to finding the perfect recreational vehicle alternative. All you need to do now is decide on which option fits your needs best and start looking for the right place to get it from. Each option has its advantages, so think carefully, and you will easily find the right one for you. No one said that you had to pay for a newfangled RV to have a fantastic camping trip with all the features and a margin of the expenses.