Miss World Finalists to be Invited to Visit Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett says that Jamaica will be extending invitations to Miss World finalists Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas and Miss India, Suman Rao, following Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh’s historic win on Saturday.

Speaking at the second annual Golden Tourism Day Awards, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre yesterday, the Tourism Minister said that, “This weekend was a very powerful one for us in Jamaica… Our very own Toni-Ann Singh was named the beauty of the world.”

He added that, in celebration of this, “ the Director of Tourism, the Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board and I will collaborate with Minister Grange to invite not just Miss Nigeria who showed love and friendship but also Miss India, because we think it will be wonderful to have them in Jamaica.”

The Minister noted that the Government would make the necessary arrangements to host the beauty contestants, and will ensure that they “have the best vacation that they could hope for, in the best destination that they could ever think of, and to also make sure that Jamaica remains top of mind.”

Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas rose to popularity, because of her reaction to Singh’s win in London. The reaction, which has since gone viral, had millions of social media users sharing that the genuine show of joy for Miss Jamaica’s win, is an example of how friends should support each other.

In an Instagram video after the competition, she described Singh as “amazing” and a big supporter of her fellow contestants.

Singh is the 69th Miss World and 4th Jamaican to take the title. Miss World France, Ophely Mezino was the runner up, and Miss World India, Suman Rao placed third at the event that saw contestants from 111 countries competing in London for the crown.

“We are changing our tagline to ‘Jamaica the heartbeat of the world’, and in no other way was it expressed than in London when Toni-Ann became Miss World, becoming the 4th Jamaican to be so accorded,” he said.

The Minister made the announcement during second Golden Tourism Day Awards, which was organized by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Ministry of Tourism.

The gala event recognises Tourism workers who have given 50 years or more of service to the industry.

Some 34 awardees who have served the industry as raft captains, craft traders, ground transportation operators, hoteliers, in-bond store operators, tour operators and Red Cap Porters were lauded for their remarkable contribution.

“We love you, we respect you and we honour you tonight. This process of sighting good work – identifying [awardees] first of all, then positioning and celebrating you is critical. Tonight says to you that a grateful nation of people honour your work, respects your efforts and wish you well,” said Bartlett to the awardees.