City of Miramar Hosts Delegation From Jamaica on Disaster and Emergency Management Best Practices

MIRAMAR – Mayor Wayne M. Messam of the City of Miramar is pleased to welcome His Worship, The Honorable Mayor of Kingston [Jamaica], Senator and Councillor, Delroy H. Williams; Chief Executive Officer of Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Mr. Robert Hill; and the honorable mayor’s delegation from Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, November 20th, for an Disaster and Emergency Management Best Practices presentation at the Miramar Police Department’s new Emergency Operations Center.

Miramar City Manager Vernon E. Hargray and his staff will provide a comprehensive overview of the City’s response procedures during emergency situations.

Presentation on Disaster and Emergency Operations Best Practices Topics

Prevention Preventing human hazards, primarily from potential natural disasters or terrorist attacks (both physical and biological). Preparedness Emergency operating procedures of the Field Operations Center (FOC) and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT). Response Roles, responsibilities, and measures taken for life, property, and environmental safety. Recovery Restoration of City operations. Mitigation Preventing or minimizing the impact of future emergencies.

Mayor Wayne M. Messam stated, “We are delighted to host The Honorable Mayor Delroy Williams and his delegation from Kingston, Jamaica, as we demonstrate our City’s preparedness for disaster and emergency situations. We are continuously working on improving our efforts to protect our City, and we are glad we can share this knowledge with our Sister City [Kingston] so that they may implement these safeguards in their community.”

“This is an opportunity for Miramar to provide emergency preparedness procedures on an international scale. South Florida and Caribbean islands face similar threats from hurricanes and the entire region must be prepared. We only hope that we can assist Kingston, Jamaica in preparing their operations for any unfortunate occurrences which may force them to put these plans into action.”

The visit will culminate with a tour of the Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark, an indoor/outdoor destination featuring an 800-seat state-of-the-art performing arts theater, Banquet Hall, Botanical Garden, versatile meeting spaces and Ansin Art Gallery.