Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis Celebrates Latin Flavors for Hispanic Heritage Month

Residents to enjoy FREE Latin Tastes from local restaurants

MIRAMAR – According to the 2019 U.S. Census, the population of Miramar is more than 35% Hispanic or Latino, a feature Commissioner Alexandra Davis is celebrating as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The national designation, which runs through October 15, recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements throughout the United States.

“Enjoying the delicious cuisine brought to this country by our Hispanic neighbors is a perfect way to celebrate the rich culture of our community,” said Commissioner Davis, who grew up in Jamaica and England and is known for her work in fostering diversity, tolerance and unity in Miramar.

For three consecutive Tuesdays, from 2-3 p.m., starting September 29, two popular restaurants in Miramar, La Carreta, Tribeca and Bravo Supermarket will be partnering with Commissioner Davis to offer FREE meals for residents who register at HispanicHeritageMiramar.Eventbrite.com. Registrants must be able to provide a Miramar address. Menu items will be distributed via drive-thru only. The promotion will be repeated on October 6 and October 13 at the same time.

Local Restaurants Celebrating Latin Flavors

Named by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the “10 Best Places for Cuban Food,” La Carreta’s location in Miramar is one of nine in South Florida. The family-owned restaurant was founded in Miami’s Little Havana in 1976. It is located at 14791 Miramar Parkway (954-437-3602).

Tribeca, which is located at 12100 Miramar Parkway (754-210-6174), opened in 2018 when a “group of friends became business partners” and offers Latin/Caribbean Cuisine.

“’Celebrating Latin Flavors is the perfect opportunity for residents of Miramar to enjoy traditional Hispanic foods and support our local restaurants more than ever,” added Davis.

Among her numerous multi-cultural projects, Davis created a non-profit organization called Caribefest, Inc. in 2003 to foster diversity, tolerance and unity in the Miramar community. One outgrowth of this effort is an annual festival in the city that brings together the various cultures of the Caribbean.