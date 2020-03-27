Miramar City Manager Issues ‘Safer-At-Home’ Order For All Miramar Residents

MIRAMAR – Miramar City Manager Vernon Hargray today (March 27th) announced a Safer-At-Home Order requiring individuals to remain in place at home or place of residence, with exceptions for essential work and activities. People must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing when conducting an allowed activity.

The Order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 28th and will remain in full force and effect until terminated, in order to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in Miramar and Broward County.

View the complete City of Miramar Safer-At-Home Order at MiramarFl.gov/Coronavirus.

“Now is the time for us to focus on keeping each other safe. Let’s all actively decrease our social interactions with each other. The best way to do that is to stay at home as much as possible,” said City Manager Vernon Hargray. “We can help contain the spread of the virus if everyone does their part. It’s up to each of us to help flatten the curve of COVID-19,” he continued. “We are thankful to our community for complying with these Orders to maintain social distancing so that we can overcome this crisis together as a city.”

The Order includes:

Public Gatherings

All gatherings of 4 or more people shall be prohibited except for those identified below. Social distancing requirements must be observed.

Essential Businesses and Activities

All residents must stay home and within the entirety of their owned or rented property. The order to stay at home does not require residents to confine themselves to the interior of their homes. Residents may make use of all exterior portions of their homes such as patios, porches, yards, and driveways. Residents may also leave their place of residence and travel to another place categorized as essential. Essential businesses must comply with social distancing requirements.

Examples of essential businesses include:

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores, carry-out or delivery restaurants

Hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, veterinary offices and other healthcare service facilities

Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to continue functioning

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Banks and financial institutions

Critical infrastructure including energy, water, solid waste collection and other governmental services

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning

For a complete list of essential businesses, please visit: https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/EssentialBusinesses.aspx

Examples of essential activities include:

Emergency Assistance: Residents and visitors may engage in travel and similar activities to obtain assistance from law enforcement, fire-rescue, or other emergency services

Health and safety: obtaining healthcare, medical supplies, or medications

obtaining healthcare, medical supplies, or medications Necessary supplies and services: obtaining groceries and food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home

obtaining groceries and food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home Outdoor activity and exercise: engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running provided that individuals maintain at least six feet of social distancing

Essential work and services: performing work at an essential business, which includes all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of critical infrastructure to maintain the health, safety and welfare of the public

performing work at an essential business, which includes all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of critical infrastructure to maintain the health, safety and welfare of the public Care for others: Residents and visitors may travel to and from their homes to care for or support a friend, companion, family member, pet or livestock, support groups, or a vulnerable person

Residents and visitors may travel to and from their homes to care for or support a friend, companion, family member, pet or livestock, support groups, or a vulnerable person Religious activity: Residents and visitors may travel to and from places of worship. Places of worship must comply with social distancing requirements to the greatest extent feasible and the size of public gatherings must for 4 or less. Places of worship are encouraged to livestream their services in lieu of in-person gatherings

Public Transit may be used for the above listed activities. People riding on public transit must also comply with social distancing requirements, to the greatest extent feasible.

Government employees, emergency personnel, all first responders, gang and crisis intervention workers, public health workers, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement personnel and related contractors, persons working for emergency service providers, and government contractors performing work in the course and scope of their employment are categorically exempt from this Order.

Non-essential businesses may continue operations and performing activities at their own residences (i.e., working from home).

Individuals experiencing homelessness are strongly urged to obtain shelter, and governmental and other entities are strongly urged to make such shelter available as soon as possible and to the maximum extent practicable.

The City of Miramar continues to stress the importance of practicing good personal hygiene and maintaining social distance during essential activities to disrupt the spread of the virus.