Minister Olivia Grange Conferred with one of Ethiopia’s Highest Honor

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Culture, Sports, and Gender Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange has been conferred with one of Ethiopia’s highest honours: The Dame Grand Cross of the Imperial Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia-GCSE.

The Grand Cross is the highest of the five levels of the Order in the Ethiopian Solomonic Awards.

Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia

The Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia was founded by Emperor Menelik II in 1884-85, in his capacity as Negus of Shoa,1 and before he became Emperor of Ethiopia (in 1889). It is one of the older awards in the Imperial pantheon. It is currently awarded as a house order by the Crown Council of Ethiopia.

The Order was established to honour foreign and domestic civilian and military officials and individuals for service to the country and is considered the fifth ranking order of the Empire of Ethiopia alongside the Order of Menelik II.

Grange’s Investiture was made by the Crown Council of Ethiopia at the Command of His Imperial Highness the Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie, grandson of Haile Selassie, on Saturday, at the Army Navy Club Hotel in Washington, DC.

Celebration of the Victory of Adwa

The occasion for the investiture was the annual celebration of the Victory of Adwa which is being celebrated over this weekend in Washington DC. The Victory of Adwa and the Victory of Gondar are two great military victories of Ethiopia under Emperors Menilek II and Haile Selassie I respectively, that marked turning points for Ethiopia, Africa and the world.

In conferring the award Prince Ermias said Minister Grange was conferred with the award in recognition of the outstanding work she has done in Jamaica strengthening the relationship between Ethiopia and Jamaica.

He said Minister Grange is now entitled to be referred to as Her Excellency Olivia Grange with the post nominal letters of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia award – GCSE

She was also recognized for being instrumental in bringing Prince Ermias to Jamaica and her efforts to build cultural and diplomatic bridges between Jamaica and the Ethiopian people.

In accepting the award minister Grange said “today is a very special day for me. I have always dreamt of the day when I’ll feel a part of the continent of Africa in addition to recognizing that my ancestors were predominantly African. The fact that I have been recognized by a nation in Africa, and particularly The Crown Council of Ethiopia, is something that has made me so overjoyed and overwhelmed, that I am pent up with emotion.”

Award Acceptance

Trying hard to hold back the tears, Minister Grange said I grew up hearing about Ethiopia because of the Rastafari movement in Jamaica, because Haile Selassi has been that symbol of the movement, and for me today to be recognized by the Crown Council and to be bestowed with the title of the Dame of the Grand Cross by His Imperial Majesty’s grandson, Prince Ermias is something I have never dreamt would happen. But that is now a reality today. And so I am humbled, I am honoured, and I am a little overwhelmed.

I accept this award on behalf of the Rastafari movement in Jamaica. Primarily, because they are the ones who constantly said His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie is the symbol of Black Royalty. For me, it’s very important that I recognize that this honour that has been bestowed on me today. It is one that I’ll have to ensure, that I carry that message of One Love. Especially in recognition that as a black Race we are equally important as any other Race. Plus, that we have a great history.

Barbara Blake Hanna Awarded

Also being awarded was author, journalist, and cultural historian Barbara Blake Hanna. Hanna was conferred with the honour of facilitating the recent formal visit to Jamaica of Prince Ermias and Princess Desta Saba. In addition, for her continued promotion of Ethiopia and Rastafari culture and history.

On Friday Minister Grange paid a courtesy call on Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks. The call was at the Jamaican embassy in Washington, DC. Later that evening Ambassador Marks hosted a dinner in honour of Prince Ermias and Minister Grange.