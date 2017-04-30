Miami Passport Agency Opens Temporary Urgent Passport Locations

MIAMI – Beginning May 1, several temporary locations will open in the Miami area to serve passport applicants with urgent travel while the Miami Passport Agency is closed due to significant water damage.

These locations are able to accommodate customers who are traveling in 8 to 20 days.

Customers who are traveling in 7 days or less must apply at another passport agency. The closest passport agencies to Florida are in Atlanta and New Orleans.

The temporary location hours and days of operation will vary. All customers traveling within 20 days must schedule appointments by calling the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793 (TTY/TTD).

Miami Passport Agency customer service specialists will assist applicants in finding the most convenient location for them, either at one of the new locations or at another acceptance facility.

Customers who previously applied in person at the Miami Passport Agency and have not received their passport may contact the National Passport Information Center regarding their application status.

Applicants who are traveling in more than 20 days should use the normal passport application procedures described on travel.state.gov.

To stay up-to-date regarding developments, please visit The Miami Passport Agency webpage or follow them on Twitter, @TravelGov.