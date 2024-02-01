Business

Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust Boosts Support for Black-Owned and Led Enterprises with a $10K Grant

MDEAT is accepting application for its grant program until February 16

Grant for Black-Owned and Led Enterprises

MIAMI – In an effort to confront barriers to prosperity, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) reaffirms its commitment to fostering economic growth in Miami-Dade County. MDEAT proactively announces the launch of the third iteration of its Small Minority Black Business Capitalization Grant Program, offering $10,000 grants to 10 successful owners of registered for-profit or not-for-profit enterprises operating within the county. Applications for this transformative grant program are open and will be accepted until noon on Wednesday, February 16.

“Amidst economic uncertainties, we stand firm in our commitment to empowering Black entrepreneurs. The Small Minority Black Business Capitalization Grant Program is a catalyst for breaking barriers to prosperity,” said Bill Diggs, Executive Director, Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust.

“This year, we amplify our support, offering $10,000 grants to 10 businesses, marking a significant stride towards inclusive economic growth in Miami-Dade County.”

Grant for Black-Owned and Led Enterprises MDEAT has distributed more than $400,000 in grants to the Black business community over the past two years. Over this period, MDEAT’s Small Business Capitalization Grant program has demonstrated substantial growth and impact.  Business owners can utilize the funds to invest in essential aspects such as business equipment, marketing, technology, and other tools to expand their ventures.

Grant Details

  • Grant Amount: $10,000 per recipient
  • Number of Recipients: 10 for-profit or not-for-profit enterprises
  • Total Investment: $100,000

Application Process

  • Application: https://bit.ly/MDEATGrantApp24
  • Submission: Electronically and in person
  • Deadline: February 16, Noon
  • Location: Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust main offices
    • 601 N.W. 1st Court  Suite 2132  Miami, FL 33136
  • Program qualifications available online

 

For detailed information about MDEAT’s Small Minority Black Business Capitalization Grant Program, prospective applicants can contact Latoya Byrd, MDEAT’s Business Expansion Specialist, at (305) 375-5649 or [email protected]. Additional details are available on MDEAT’s website at www.miamidade.gov/EconomicAdvocacyTrust.

 

