Miami-Dade County celebrates Black Business Month

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce joined Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, Commissioner Keon Hardemon, and representatives from the Office of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III, to kick off the Black Business Month activities in Miami-Dade County. The celebratory event took place on Aug. 1 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami.

National Black Business Month is devoted to supporting and celebrating Black-owned businesses across the country. Especially, by highlighting this entrepreneurial community to make sure more Black-owned businesses reach higher levels of success. In 2022, the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring August as “Black Business Month” in Miami-Dade County. Visit the August calendar for a list of events and activities taking place to celebrate Black Business Month.

“We recognize the vital role that Black-owned businesses play in fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and enriching the cultural diversity that makes Miami-Dade unique. By empowering Black entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders, we’re not just investing in individual success stories; we’re building a stronger, more equitable community for everyone,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am so proud to support hundreds of Black-owned businesses and nonprofits through partnerships with MDEAT and STRIVE305, where we have funded training programs and provided one-on-one coaching. Through our RISE Fund Initiative we have also provided $7.2 million in loans, providing financial assistance to businesses across the county. Our commitment to equity and inclusion is unwavering, and we will continue to ensure that every business has the opportunity to thrive in our vibrant county.”