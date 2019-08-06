Miami Dade College Accepting Applications for the 10,000 Small Businesses Program

MIAMI– Miami Dade College (MDC) is once again accepting applications for Cohort 19 of the 10,000 Small Businesses program scheduled to begin January 22, 2020 at the Wolfson Campus.

Webinars are occurring now through Oct. 10, and the deadline to apply for Cohort 19 is Oct. 16.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) is a classroom-based practical business education program that gives entrepreneurs several benefits including valuable skills for growing their businesses, the opportunity to access financial capital and powerful networking opportunities at no cost to participants.

The curriculum includes one-on-one advice, clinics, and workshops administered by subject matter experts.

Goldman Sachs professionals also serve as panelists and judges for “Rocket Pitches”, which allow business owners to practice their business pitch to a potential lender or investor.

Participants will also learn to identify and evaluate opportunities, understand financial statements, hire, retain and lead employees, negotiate successfully and create a comprehensive growth plan, among other lessons.

The program was launched at MDC’s Freedom Tower on October 1, 2013, when Goldman Sachs and Miami Dade College entered a five-year, $5 million partnership to deliver the 10KSB program in Miami.

Applicants should meet the following criteria:

Owner or co-owner of a business

Business in operation for at least two years

Business revenues of at least $150,000 in the most recent fiscal year

Minimum of four employees, including the owner

The first five years of program delivery – which began in February 2014 and featured MDC alumni, area business professionals and advisors – graduated 435 small business owners who are now poised for growth.

Click here to learn more, RSVP below for an upcoming Webinar

To participate in Cohort 19 of MDC’s 10KSB program, click here to apply or call 305-237-7824.

The deadline to apply for Cohort 19 is Oct. 16.