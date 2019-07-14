Miami Carnival Soiree Opens Miami Carnival Season

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami is a mosaic of cultures manifested through art, music, food, and a unique experience is what any visitor will find represented throughout Miami.

The narrative of Miami Carnival, which has been a staple cultural event in South Florida for the past 35 years providing one of the most vibrant arts and cultural offerings to the landscape of Miami.

The Miami Broward One Carnival host committee will host their Summer Soiree on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 7pm-1am at The Oasis (363 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137).

Music will be powered by the Miami Dream Team, House Arrest and LL Cool Blaze.

Attendees will be treated to the sweet sounds of Steel Away,Caribbean inspired food and drinks. Costumes will be on display.

Complimentary welcome drink provided by Duke and Dane Whisky.

Tickets can be purchased online at Miami Broward Carnival .

Miami Carnival Celebrates 35 Years of Arts and Culture in Miami with Presenting Sponsor, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Caribbean Airlines the Official Airline of Miami Carnival.