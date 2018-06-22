Miami Carnival Joins Caribbean305 Celebration This Weekend

MIAMI – Caribbean305, the Caribbean culinary and cultural celebration with flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations, features a new partnership this weekend with the organizers of Miami Carnival.

Through the partnership, Caribbean305 patrons will experience a robust infusion of entertainment in addition to sizzling flavors from 16 Caribbean destinations. A steel pan group, masqueraders, mocko jumbies and an Indo-Caribbean Tassa band are some of the components Miami Carnival will bring to the celebration.

Additionally, the Jamaica Tourist Board will sponsor a reggae band featuring former Third World drummer Willie Stewart and a DJ, courtesy of Barbados Tourism, will be part of the celebration, which takes place on Miami’s Jungle Island on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.

“This new partnership helps us celebrate a beautiful variety of Caribbean entertainment with the South Florida community, and showcases the cultural vibrance of the region,” said Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), producers of the second annual event. Comito added the Caribbean cultural showcase also features the region’s top chefs, bartenders and mixologists.

Caribbean305 will shine a spotlight on culinary professionals from 16 Caribbean destinations, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Patrons are invited to eat, drink and dance to Caribbean rhythms on Jungle Island, while interacting with Caribbean tourism representatives.

“This is a foodie’s ultimate dream and the perfect festival for anyone with Caribbean roots looking for a taste of home,” Comito said.

Caribbean305 tickets are $95 for general admission, which includes access to the event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for an all-inclusive experience of unlimited drinks, food and entertainment. VIP tickets are $125, featuring early access to the event at 7 p.m. and a VIP lounge area with an exclusive bar and additional seating.

Caribbean305, produced by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, is supported by Platinum Sponsors JetBlue Vacations and Sazerac Company, serving Cane Run Estate Rum, Black Magic Black Spiced Rum, Southern Comfort 80 proof and Peychaud’s Aperitivo, while Gold Sponsors include Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Belize Tourism Board, Caribbean Airlines, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Gem Water, Goya, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jamaica Tourist Board, JetBlue Airways, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Rums of Puerto Rico, Sandals Resorts, St. Lucia Tourism Authority, T-Mobile, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, and Zico Coconut Water. Red Stripe is a Supporter Sponsor, while Caribbean Journal, HCP Media, and Travel2Latam are Media Sponsors. Premium cigars are provided by Villiger Cigars.