Miami Beach to Begin Construction on Real Time Intelligence Center

MIAMI BEAH – The City of Miami Beach broke ground yesterday on a Real Time Intelligence Center, which will integrate approximately 850 cameras and 1,600 camera views around the city along with other advanced technology. The $2 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024, with partial funding from the 2018 voter-led General Obligation (G.O.) Bond.

“The Real Time Intelligence Center is a crucial investment in Miami Beach’s safety,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “With hundreds of cameras and cutting-edge technology, this project enhances our ability to respond swiftly and preemptively to incidents. Supported by the 2018 voter-led G.O. Bond, it reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation for the safety of the community.”

The Real Time Intelligence Center will be staffed by a team of crime analysts and officers to help the department solve crimes with cutting-edge technology. In addition to being a force multiplier, the technology may also help police thwart possible crimes before they happen, particularly during high-impact events that draw large crowds to the city. The build-out will be performed by Harbour Construction inside MBPD headquarters at 1100 Washington Ave.

“I am so proud to have sponsored legislation to help advance the Real Time Intelligence Center,” shared Commissioner Alex Fernandez. “Miami Beach continues to stand at the forefront of safety innovation — leveraging technology and a dedicated team to ensure a proactive, vigilant approach to ensuring our community’s security.”

The center will give crime analysts and officers the capability of monitoring additional camera feeds in the future along with MBPD’s existing 22 license plate readers, multiple drones operated by a team of licensed police pilots, various social media platforms and the city’s internal public safety communications network.

“The Real Time Intelligence Center opens a new chapter in Miami Beach’s safety,” added Commissioner Steven Meiner. “This advanced technology delivers an extra layer of protection and adds more vigilant eyes on the beat, fortifying our city for the future.”