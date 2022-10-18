Miami-Based Clinical Trial Company Tests First Drug for People Who Overuse Marijuana

MIAMI – Segal Trials, a privately held network of clinical research sites throughout South Florida, announced it will conduct a Phase 2B study to investigate a new drug, AEF0117-202, created by Aelis Farma to treat cannabis use disorder.

No approved pharmacological treatments exist for people suffering from cannabis use disorder, so this randomized, double-blind, parallel group trial has the potential to pave the way toward a major advancement in the world of substance abuse treatment.

For the first time, people who overuse marijuana may have access to a pill that can help them kick their habit.

AEF0117-202 is the first clinical candidate in a new pharmacological class of drugs, sCB1-SSi, for people who use cannabis at least five days per week. The orally administered drug will be given to a group of study participants while a second group will receive a placebo.

A New Tool to Quit?

“Chronic marijuana use can drastically impact individuals’ social and professional lives in many ways, from poor work or school performance to mood disorders,” said Rishi Kakar, MD, chief scientific officer and medical director at Segal Trials.

“This Phase 2B study gets us closer to the prospect of effectively treating people who want to end their reliance on cannabis but don’t have the tools to quit.”

Marijuana is the most used drug in the United States, and, while drugs like cocaine and nicotine are far more addictive, up to 30% of regular cannabis users develop a dependence on the drug. What’s more, people who begin using cannabis before the age of 18 are four to seven times more likely to develop cannabis use disorder than adults.

Few Alternatives Exist

People with a marijuana or cannabis dependence may feel withdrawal symptoms when not taking the drug, including irritability, mood, and sleep difficulties, decreased appetite, cravings, restlessness, and even physical discomfort.

Behavioral intervention, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, has shown to help patients treated for marijuana addiction. For some, though, therapy does not work, and few alternatives exist.

“The potency of cannabis products has increased significantly over the past twenty years,” which may have contributed to the rise of cannabis-related adverse effects,” said, Dr. Kakar.

“With no approved drugs available to treat chronic cannabis use, Aelis Farma’s drug has the potential to make a significant, positive impact for millions of marijuana users seeking to end their dependence on cannabis.”

