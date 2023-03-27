MDEAT’s Transformation 305 Listening Tour Seeks Community Feedback for Disparity Study

MIAMI – As part of its efforts to expand economic prosperity, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) is conducting a disparity study to monitor social-economic conditions throughout the County. MDEAT, an agency that seeks to increase the participation of Black residents in the County’s economic growth, conducts these studies every ten years.

Transformation 305 Listening Tour

The agency is launching its Transformation 305 Listening Tour to allow residents to share their perspectives on various social-economic issues in their communities. The first listening session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the Arcola Lakes Branch Library at 8240 N.W. 7th Avenue in Miami. More sessions are scheduled throughout the County. More information is available here.

“There is something special about our County. The promise this County delivers attracts millions of people from across the globe to our shores to build their version of the American Dream by way of Miami-Dade County. Every resident deserves access to this world-renown Miami-Dade County quality of life,” said Bill Diggs, MDEAT’s executive director. “With this disparity study, MDEAT endeavors to monitor conditions that fulfill this promise. We invite the community to participate in our Transformation 305 Listening Tour. During these sessions, participants will talk, and we will listen. We need their honest feedback on various social-economic issues. Our future depends on it.”

Disparity Study Purpose

In outlining the “Powers and duties of the Trust,” Miami-Dade County Code of Ordinances requires MDEAT to conduct a disparity study that examines the present economic conditions of Blacks in Miami-Dade County every ten years.

The goal is to better understand the full landscape of residents’ quality of life, the plight of the business community and identify ways to increase the participation of Black residents in the County’s economic growth. The results are then used to craft a disparity study and inform the agency’s legislative agenda, economic development initiatives and programs, and community partnerships.

MDEAT’s Transformation 305 Listening Tour Schedule

Transform 305 Listening Tour – Arcola Lakes Branch Library

Tuesday, April 4, 6:00 p.m.

Arcola Lakes Branch Library

8240 N.W. 7th Avenue

Miami, FL 33150

Transform 305 Listening Tour – Westchester Regional Library

Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.

Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

Transform 305 Listening Tour – South Dade Regional Library

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

South Dade Regional Library

10750 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Transform 305 Listening Tour – Homestead Community Center

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.

Homestead Community Center

1601 N. Krome Avenue

Homestead, FL 33030

Transform 305 Listening Tour – City of North Miami Public Library

Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.

City of North Miami Public Library

835 NE 132 Street

North Miami, FL 33161

Transform 305 Listening Tour – Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex

Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex

3000 NW 199th Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Transform 305 Listening Tour – Westchester Regional Library

Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.

Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER