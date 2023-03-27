MDEAT’s Transformation 305 Listening Tour Seeks Community Feedback for Disparity Study
MIAMI – As part of its efforts to expand economic prosperity, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) is conducting a disparity study to monitor social-economic conditions throughout the County. MDEAT, an agency that seeks to increase the participation of Black residents in the County’s economic growth, conducts these studies every ten years.
Transformation 305 Listening Tour
The agency is launching its Transformation 305 Listening Tour to allow residents to share their perspectives on various social-economic issues in their communities. The first listening session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the Arcola Lakes Branch Library at 8240 N.W. 7th Avenue in Miami. More sessions are scheduled throughout the County. More information is available here.
“There is something special about our County. The promise this County delivers attracts millions of people from across the globe to our shores to build their version of the American Dream by way of Miami-Dade County. Every resident deserves access to this world-renown Miami-Dade County quality of life,” said Bill Diggs, MDEAT’s executive director. “With this disparity study, MDEAT endeavors to monitor conditions that fulfill this promise. We invite the community to participate in our Transformation 305 Listening Tour. During these sessions, participants will talk, and we will listen. We need their honest feedback on various social-economic issues. Our future depends on it.”
Disparity Study Purpose
In outlining the “Powers and duties of the Trust,” Miami-Dade County Code of Ordinances requires MDEAT to conduct a disparity study that examines the present economic conditions of Blacks in Miami-Dade County every ten years.
The goal is to better understand the full landscape of residents’ quality of life, the plight of the business community and identify ways to increase the participation of Black residents in the County’s economic growth. The results are then used to craft a disparity study and inform the agency’s legislative agenda, economic development initiatives and programs, and community partnerships.
MDEAT’s Transformation 305 Listening Tour Schedule
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – Arcola Lakes Branch Library
Tuesday, April 4, 6:00 p.m.
Arcola Lakes Branch Library
8240 N.W. 7th Avenue
Miami, FL 33150
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – Westchester Regional Library
Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.
Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – South Dade Regional Library
Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.
South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211 Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – Homestead Community Center
Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.
Homestead Community Center
1601 N. Krome Avenue
Homestead, FL 33030
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – City of North Miami Public Library
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.
City of North Miami Public Library
835 NE 132 Street
North Miami, FL 33161
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex
Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex
3000 NW 199th Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Transform 305 Listening Tour – Westchester Regional Library
Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.
Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165