Let There Be Reggae Art Exhibition in Miami Returns December 1st

MIAMI – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Let There Be Reggae partners with Forever Family again for Art Basel to put on their “Uniquely Reggae Vibed” art exhibition. The event will take place Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Brickell at Aaru Miami 801 Brickell Bay Drive.

Let There Be Reggae is a curated snapshot of this massive worldwide musical scene. Once again, the exhibition will give its audience a glimpse into the odyssey of Reggae music and today’s Dancehall culture.

The Let There Be Reggae art exhibition will feature a collection from the founder of Cooyah, Homer Bair. In addition, Trinidadian artist/illustrator Nicholas Huggins and veteran photographer Sista Irie based out of Texas.

Appearing as a musical guest at this year’s art exhibition is Grammy-nominated recording artist Baby Cham. Plus, legendary selector Supa Twitch and popular South Florida sound system iiConz.

For more information on Let There Be Reggae, please visit LetThereBeReggae.com or follow on instagram @lettherebereggae