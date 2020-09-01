Less than 45 Hours, Armed Individuals Killed More than 25 People Across Haiti

by John Erners

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Studies found that Haiti is going through a lot during the whole year, but no authorities across the country seem to find a solution to solve the crisis that is causing more harm than good.

Unfortunately, the year 2020 is really a bad year for the Haitians because of insecurities and kidnappings that are happening across the country since January.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic that is causing a lot of panic and chaos across the country. Also, the armed gangs that are terrorizing and killing people across the country, but, unfortunately, the Minister of Justice and Public Security can’t find a way to spread peace instead because it’s a hard battle.

According to Police National D’Haiti (PNH), by the end of August 2020, in less than 45 hours, unidentified armed groups have gunned down more than 25 people across Haiti, including a top Lawyer and University’s Professor named Monferrier Dorval.

Unfortunately, on August 28th, 2020, Monferrier Dorval was shot and killed Friday night at his home, the Police told the press on Saturday.

Also, according to Garry Desrosiers, the Police spokesman, he said Monferrier Dorval was the head of the bar association in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and Professor when he was attacked on Friday night.

Because of armed gangs that keep spreading terror in families across the country, the Haitian population, families, political leaders, activists, students, and others are demanding peace and unity instead of wars and killings because enough is enough. The armed gangs are causing a lot of insecurities, damages, and fears throughout the country. No one can determine exactly how many illegal weapons are currently in circulation in the territories. Even on social media networks, armed groups are showing their strike force while filming with large automatic weapons.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Durval and the others. Please allow me to send my sincere condolences to the families of the victims killed by heartless armed gangs. Enough is enough. Join me and let’s scream together: #StopTheKillinginHaiti”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045) on Bon Déjeuner! Radio.

On August 31st, 2020, Dr. Edwin Magloire, a Haitian leader and citizen started a petition online and a movement called #StopTheKillingInHaiti in order to demand peace and justice for everyone hurt or killed by feared armed groups across Haiti.

“What is happening goes beyond politics. Regardless of your support of the current regime, the opposition, or if you consider yourself neutral, the fact is human lives are being lost. Families are being torn from their houses and children are being ripped from their futures. This is a humanitarian crisis as much as any other. Raise your voice and say: Stop the chaos. #StopTheKillingInHaiti”, said Dr. Edwin Magloire about the issues.

To join Dr. Edwin Magloire and other leaders in this fight against the killings across Haiti, do not be afraid to contact Dr. Edwin Magloire.