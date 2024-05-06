A Legendary Surprise: Ernie Smith’s Epic Birthday Bash

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A gathering of family and well-wishers helped singer Ernie Smith celebrate his 79th birthday here at TRIO restaurant on May 1. The surprise event was organized by his manager, Joanna Marie Robinson.

Smith, best known for easy-listening reggae songs such as Life is Just For Living, Duppy Gunman and Ride on Sammy, basked in the adulation of the intimate setting along with Claudette, his wife of one year.

“Next year, I’m 80 so this one is special,” he joked.

The gathering included several of Smith’s contemporaries as well as his son Peter, musicians Desi Jones, Christopher McDonald, Lloyd Parks and Ed Robinson, and artist/sound system operator Yaadcore.

After mingling with guests, Smith did a lively performance of Duppy Gunman, All For Jesus and a medley of ska songs. Robinson also took the stage, doing renditions of Ain’t That Loving You and his signature, Knocking on Heaven’s Door, originally done by Bob Dylan.

Born in Kingston but raised in rural St. Ann parish, Ernie Smith came to prominence during the 1970s with hit songs for Federal Records, a company owned by the Khouri family, Jamaicans of Lebanese heritage.

Backed by musicians such as guitarist Willie Lindo, bassist Val Douglas and drummer Michael “Mikey Boo” Richards, he had a memorable run on Jamaican charts, before migrating to Canada and South Florida.