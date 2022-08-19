Learn About Contract and Procurement Opportunities at Florida’s MEDWeek Conference

MIAMI – Are you ready for South Florida’s premier event for minority-owned businesses? Mark your calendars for Friday, October 21 – Saturday, October 22. That’s when M. Gill & Associates and its MBDA Programs will present Florida’s 40th Annual MEDWeek 2022 Business Matchmaker Conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Airport & Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Under the Theme: “A Continuing LEGACY of Resilience, Innovation and Growth,” Florida’s MEDWeek 2022 will be hosted under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Miami MBDA Business Center and Florida MBDA Export Center, operated by M. Gill & Associates, Inc.

“We are excited to be hosting the 40th edition of this magnificent event. Throughout all these years, MEDWeek has connected minority, women and veteran owned-businesses with billions of dollars in contracts and procurement opportunities,” said Marie Gill, Founder & CEO of M. Gill & Associates. “This is a unique opportunity for minority-owned businesses to access cutting-edge information and resources to thrive in the local and global markets.”

Matching

This year’s MEDWeek Program will focus very heavily on matching federal and local government and corporations with small, minority and women businesses to engage in contracting opportunities made possible under the new INFRASTRUCTURE LAW. Billions of dollars have been allocated for projects in various industries across the state of Florida. This includes: roads, highways and bridges replacement and repairs, public transportation, broadband infrastructure, clean drinking water infrastructure improvements, and expansion of an Electronic Vehicle (EV) Charging Network in various cities across the state.

International Connections

Another exciting feature of Florida’s MEDWeek Celebration will be the facilitation of various international delegations. This includes 22 businesses from Guatemala, in addition to delegations from Belize, OWIT Nigeria; Ghana, Morocco, Martinique and several other Caribbean countries. MEDWeek will partner with FITCE in Broward to accommodate inbound visitors who wish to meet with organizations and businesses in Miami-Dade County.

Legacy Awards Gala

Florida’s 40th MEDWeek will host its Legacy Awards Gala. It will be held on Saturday evening, October 22nd, following an International Networking Reception. Minority Businesses, Strategic Partners, and MBE Advocates will be honored for their contributions to the development, and growth of minority businesses.