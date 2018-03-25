Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Capleton Confirmed to Cast a Spell on Groovin’ In The Park

NEW YORK – At the inaugural staging of Groovin In the Park, (then Reggae Rhythm & Blues) 11-time Grammy Award® winning powerhouse Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds delivered a spellbinding performance that left fans begging for more and more. For 60 blistering minutes the R&B hit machine, served up an erotic concoction of love ballads that left thousands of female fans in a trance.

Seven years later the smooth balladeer will honor the continuously repeated request of fans when he returns to the Groovin’ stage for what the event’s CEO Chris Roberts is promising will be another mind-blowing performance.

“Eleven Grammys tell a powerful narrative. Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds is on top of the pile of A list performers with an extensive catalogue of top 10 hit songs and the ladies just cant get enough of him. They love him immensely!” Roberts explained.

“His name is consistently in the top five of fan requests in a survey we conduct each year. I am just elated that we can deliver what fans request”, he stated.

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds Winner of Multiple Awards

Edmonds’ prolific catalogue includes more than 200 top 10 R&B hits, over 50 top 10 pop hits (including 16 No. 1 songs) with single and album sales of more than 600 million units worldwide. He has won numerous awards and honors including the Soul Train Music Awards, BMI Awards, NAACP Image Awards, American Music Awards, BET Walk of Fame Award, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the 2017 Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Popular love ballads from his catalogue include “Tender Love,” “Whip Appeal,” “Give U My Heart,” “For the Cool I You,” “When Can I See You,” “Rock Bottom,” “This Is For The Lover In You,” “Every time I Close My Eye,” “Reason For Breathing,” “Grown & Sexy”.

Paralleling his impressive catalogue of hit songs is his extensive songwriting and production credits for Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Madonna. His most recent productions include collaborations with Bruno Mars, Johnny Mathis, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, and Toni Braxton.

Joining Romain Virgo who was previously announced and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds is cultural DJ, Capleton, who was added the lineup over the weekend.

This is Carleton’s second time at Groovin’ In The Park. On his first outing, he shared stage with Stitchie, Coco Tea, Luciano and surprise guest performer Stephen Marley in a segment billed ‘Reggae/Dancehall Finest.’ This time the ‘Fireman’ stands alone, and with hits ‘Jah Jah City,’ ‘Tour,’ ‘Slew Dem’ and “Consuming’ in his arsenal, fans can expect another high energy, animated performance.