Kenene Senior Receives Micro Grant from Lasco Chin Foundation and About Her Culture

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Lasco Chin Foundation in Kingston, Jamaica, recently partnered with Florida-based, Jamaican-owned media company, About Her Culture, to provide a micro grant of $500 USD to a woman entrepreneur or non-profit founder.

Micro Grant Recipient – Kenene Senior

Jamaican non-profit founder, psychologist and educator, Kenene Senior, was chosen as the micro grant recipient for the first of what will be several micro grants given to Caribbean women, located in their home countries or throughout the diaspora. Like Senior, recipients’ projects will need to demonstrate a positive impact on culture and community.

Senior’s non-profit, which is located in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, is God’s Investment for Today (G.I.F.T.). G.I.F.T., a social initiative catering to the psychosocial, spiritual and economic needs of at-risk children and youth between the ages of seven and 17. To date, the organization has worked to empower approximately 70 local youth through individualized mentorship, empowerment sessions, gift and talent development, entrepreneurial coaching, tutoring, scholarships and college career preparation.

“The micro grant will aid in our registration and attainment of non-profit status in Jamaica, and also begin our financial literacy and entrepreneurship arms of G.I.F.T.,” Senior shares.

G.I.F.T. was initially founded by Senior’s father, Clifford Senior, who died in November 2020. She took on the mission in 2018. “I guess you could say the passion was transferred. I love young people and I believe with the right environment and support, they have the potential to thrive. I want to be a part of that experience, and that has inspired me to continue the mandate that my father started.”

CEO of the Lasco Chin Foundation, Prof. Rosalea Hamilton, was pleased to support Senior and her work with G.I.F.T.. The project fits perfectly within the foundation’s mandates to support women entrepreneurs and also help at-risk youth.

“We’re grateful to receive assistance for this micro grant project from organizations like the Lasco Chin Foundation,” says Kinisha Correia, founder and managing editor at About Her Culture. “We know there’s an overwhelming need for funding among women entrepreneurs and non-profit founders. Unfortunately, women of color are starting more businesses than any other demographic, but we’re still the most under-represented, under-supported and under-funded.”

About Her Culture

Correia explains that her company – a new media outlet that features and supports Caribbean and African women around the world who are making a positive impact on their culture and community – is in the same boat as many of the micro grant applicants. “I’m also actively applying for grants for US-based entities. I decided to give others the help we’re looking for, because I know that our audience of women in the Caribbean and Africa are in an even greater need of financial support,” she says.

Advice for Women Entrepreneurs

Prof. Hamilton, who has had an illustrious career as a stalwart of social change and successful business woman, has thoughtful advice for young women who dream of doing the same. “Never stop reaching for the stars. No matter when or how, be limitless in your quest for excellence,” she advises. “Set your goal very high even if you think you can’t achieve it, and try to be the best you can be in pursuing your goal. And, it’s important to help others along the way.”

The teams at Lasco Chin Foundation and About Her Culture agree that this micro grant initiative is created to help fill the gap between effort and access, which still remains a longstanding global issue among underserved communities.