Kabaka Pyramid Announce Sophomore Album “The Kalling” and 2022 US Tour Dates

NEW YORK – The Bebble Rock virtuoso Kabaka Pyramid has announced the release of his forthcoming sophomore album titled, “The Kalling”. It is a continuation of discussions and themes like growth, discipline, self-sufficiency, and independence, which were being investigated by the artist through music since his first EP. This second installment in Kabaka’s album discography is a symphony of hard-hitting songs; the clearest most accurate musical statement about the evolution of his song craft.

Kabaka Pyramid is well known for songs like Warrior, Well Done which focused more keenly on local systemic issues, and Reggae Music that took on a life of its own. His debut album Kontraband, was met with critical acclaim, containing hits such as Kontraband featuring Damian Marley, Kaught Up with a popular music video that found home on BET, and Reggae Music.

Of his recent singles Make Things Work, Red, Gold & Green featuring Damian Marley, and Grateful which features Jemere Morgan were the leads for this new album. “The Kalling” not only puts on display Pyramid’s skill in making mind stimulating songs, but also tells the story of redeemable social value.

“The Kalling” is really about my journey in music being for a higher purpose, not just to get rich or popular, but to inspire a higher vibration in whoever listens. While the majority seek pleasure and sense gratification, there are a few who the Most High kall upon to keep the balance inna earth. Music is what I use to answer the kall and you can feel it throughout this album. I think my audience will see the growth in my songwriting and delivery, along with Zilla’s top notch and diverse production. Therefore, making it easy to follow me on this journey from start to finish – no filler tracks to be skipped” says Kabaka when asked the meaning of the album title “The Kalling”.

Following the announcement of his sophomore album “The Kalling”, Kabaka Pyramid has also shared with fans he will be heading back on tour throughout the US with supporting acts Nattali Rize and Jordan T. The Kalling US Tour kicks off on October 4th in Seattle Washington, through November 12 in Daytona Florida. Tickets are on sale to public now via www.kabakapmusic.com/tour.

The Kalling US Tour Dates

Oct 4, 2022 – Nectar Lounge – Seattle, WA

Oct 5, 2022 – Jack London – Revue Portland, OR

Oct 7, 2022 – SLO Brew Rock – San Luis Obispo, CA

Oct 8, 2022 – Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV

Oct 9, 2022 – Cornerstone – Berkley, CA

Oct 11, 2022 – Arcata Theatre Lounge – Arcata, CA

Oct 12, 2022 – Felton Music Hall – Felton, CA

Oct 13, 2022 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA

Oct 14, 2022 – Winstons – San Diego CA

Oct 16, 2022 – Venice West – Venice, CA

Oct 17, 2022 – Hopmonk Tavern – Sebastopol, CA

Oct 21, 2022 – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – Denver, CO

Oct 22, 2022 – Brues Alehouse – Pueblo, CO

Oct 27, 2022 – Brooklyn Made – Brooklyn, NY

Oct 29, 2022 – Westerly Sound at Knickerbocker Music Center – Westerly, RI

Nov 2, 2022 – Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Nov 4, 2022 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

Nov 5, 2022 – One Life to Love Festival – St. Croix. USVI

Nov 8, 2022 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

Nov 9, 2022 – Terra Fermata – Stuart, FL

Nov 10, 2022 – 1904 Music Hall – Jacksonville, FL

Nov 11, 2022 – The Ranch – Fort Myers, FL

Nov 12, 2022 – Ocean Deck – Daytona, FL