Julian Marley – THE TIDE IS HIGH

Today, two-time Grammy-nominated artist Julian Marley announces his upcoming EP, 1692 (out September via Monom Records), and shares the first single, an electronic take on the 1967 rocksteady single “The Tide Is High.” Originally written by John Holt and performed with his legendary vocal group The Paragons, Marley’s new interpretation brings the beloved classic back to its Jamaican roots, over a bouncy dancehall beat supplied by producer and Monom Records chief Alexx Anteaus (Earth, Wind & Fire, Rolling Stones, Jah Vinci, Yaksta) Speaking on the cover, Julian recalls: “I did ‘The Tide is High‘ because I’m a fan of John Holt…because he’s one of my teachers. The song is a nice song…You know, it always gives me an uplifting feeling. We love to pay respect to our teachers and our elders. So, you know, this one is for uncle John, ya man – much blessings.” The official music video, directed by Damanic Green, arrives alongside the single to instantly transport listeners to an island dance vibe. The accompanying visuals highlight Julian’s roots reggae tones and flawless vocals against the backdrop of Jamaica’s historic Devon House, a heritage site built in 1881 by the first Jamaican black millionaire George Stiebel.