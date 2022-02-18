JRD876 & Caspa876’s Trilingual Galaxy Riddim Drops

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Emerging dancehall producers Jonordo Dixon & Davion Holness popularly known as JRD876 & Caspa876 respectively, rides the wave of success.

In an array of sounds the duo has showcased their versatility in the recently released Galaxy Riddim, which boasts three different languages including English, Spanish and Portuguese. The compilation has gain support both on the local and international scene in recent weeks.

“You will definitely hear diversity on this album. People have been saying it’s a wonderful compilation. That’s the level it’s on and we have been gaining airplay cross the world. Me and JRD We will continue to put out good music,” said Caspa876

Distributed in January of this year via Symphonic Distribution, on the JRD876 Muzik label. The multicultural release features artistes from the Caribbean, Australia, and North to South America, such as Jah Fabio, Xyclone, Clara Tannure and others.

“Feedback has been extremely good, both mi and Caspa grateful, zee pre. The people them a seh them love the “My Life” music video by Skwaff Boss. I want them fi also look out for Daydi and Ankh video that will be dropping by early March,” said JRD876.

“Big up to World Boom & Harry Hype, Zj Milo, Dem Hero and everyone weh gi the thing a strength. Hard Work Ova Hype” the producer continued.