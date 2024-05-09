WEST PALM BEACH – The sizzle of spicy jerk flavors and the beat of infectious rhythms are set to take over John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach, FL, as the Florida Jerk & Music Festival makes its triumphant return for the 21st time on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

As one of the largest family-friendly Caribbean festivals in the Southeast, his iconic event promises a day of captivating delights, featuring live performances by renowned artists, delectable cuisine, and vibrant cultural experiences.

Entertainment

Prepare to groove to the sounds of reggae, dancehall, and soca with an electrifying lineup of musical talent. Headlining this year’s festival are reggae sensation Christopher Martin. In addition, dancehall legend Louie Culture, soca sensation Mr. Killa, and dancehall newcomer Nigy Boy. From chart-topping hits to contagious beats, these artists are guaranteed to keep the energy high throughout the day.

“The Florida Jerk & Music Festival isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of Caribbean culture,” says CEO Damian Tater. Guests can indulge in the flavors of the islands with an array of jerk cuisine, including spicy chicken, pork, and seafood prepared by expert chefs. From traditional favorites to innovative creations, there’s something to tantalize every taste bud.

Children 12 years of age and under are free, with pre-sold tickets for this event starting at $50 for General Admission and $165 for VIP, which includes unlimited food, an open bar, and a private VIP lounge.

Taste of Jerk Experience

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the free Taste of Jerk Experience from 3PM – 6PM that includes an immersive jerk food tasting showcasing a variety of jerk-inspired sweet and savory dishes, a jerk cook-off competition featuring some of the festival’s top food vendors, and complimentary servings of our popular Vybez Punch, the Florida Jerk & Music Festival’s signature rum punch.

Expanded Fun Zone

This year, the festival is expanding its fun zone to provide even more entertainment for attendees of all ages. In addition to a bounce house, the area will now feature over 30 games and activities. There will be face-painting, and much more. Making it the perfect area to unleash your inner child and create unforgettable memories with friends and family.

“Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, or simply looking for a day of fun in the sun, the Florida Jerk & Music Festival has something for everyone,” says Tater.