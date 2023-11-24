Jewel Of The Seas Cruises Into Trinidad

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Jewel of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, made its inaugural call to the Port of Port of Spain today (Tuesday, 21st). The ship arrives with an almost full passenger load, boasting 2,465 passengers and 842 crew, showcasing the growing appeal of Trinidad as a premier cruise destination and the continuation of Royal Caribbean’s commitment to Destination Trinidad.

Crest Exchange

To solidify this arrival’s significance, there was a crest exchange between the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts (MTCA), the Port of Spain City Corporation, Tourism Trinidad (TTL), the Port Authority (PATT), and Carvalho’s Agencies, the port agent, hosted by the vessel’s captain, Rolf Michael Lindberg. A crest exchange is a ceremonial maritime tradition symbolizing a welcome to the island’s hospitality and eagerness to embrace visitors from across the globe.

A pleasant surprise was had on board as the Crest Exchange team were greeted by Trinidadians working on the ship. Jewel of the Seas Hotel Director Alexis Darren was joined by their Inventory Manager and HR manager, who are both also from Trinidad.

The Jewel of the Seas arrives with a significant number of booked tours showcasing the diverse and captivating experiences Trinidad has to offer. From the Trinidad Highlights and Scenic Drive of the North Coast to a Paramin 4×4 Adventure, tourists have booked various experiences all highlighting the growing interest in exploring our unique culture, heritage, and natural beauty.

Jewel of the Seas Cruises To Trinidad

Jewel of the Seas will be making 19 calls to the Port of Port of Spain from November 2023 to April 2024 and has an overall passenger capacity of 2,501. Trinidad anticipates a thriving cruise season ahead, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

This is the third ship since the season began. Seabourn Pursuit and Ruby Princess already made calls bringing 3,040 of the nearly 90,000 passengers and 30,000 crew from 38 cruise calls throughout the season. Last cruise season saw a total of 48,243 passengers arrive via 29 calls.

This season, Tourism Trinidad has been working closely with the Port of Spain City Corporation to curate cultural experiences throughout the city on cruise ship days. Today passengers were treated to a cultural extravaganza, “Oui to the World” concert, and craft market at the National Academy for the Performing Arts. The concert is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts, Tourism Trinidad Limited, Port of Spain City Corporation, and MusicTT.

Crest Presentation

Port of Spain’s Deputy Mayor Abena Hartley, who presented the Crest to the Captain, said, “The increase in the number of cruise ships and visitors coming into the city presents a very real opportunity for us to develop Port of Spain as the cultural capital of the Caribbean.” Deputy Mayor Hartley continued, “We see Tourism Trinidad and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts as partners in our thrust to achieve this mandate.”

Welcome to the Jewel of the Caribbean

Tourism Trinidad’s CEO, Carla Cupid, says, “As a Jewel of the Caribbean ourselves, we welcome this our newest frequent traveller to Port of Spain in the Jewel of the Seas. Yet another tangible outcome from productive meetings held at various cruise conferences over the past few years.” Ms. Cupid continued, “This is a vote of confidence in the value of our destination in creating memorable passenger experiences”.

The next ship to dock will be the Oceania Cruises owned MS Insignia on Sunday, November 26th.