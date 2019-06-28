Jesus Medina Promoted to Vice President Caribbean for Silver Airways

Fort Lauderdale – Silver Airways has promoted Captain Jesus Medina to Vice President of the Caribbean for Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines. Medina was previously the Chief Operating Officer for Seaborne Airlines.

In his new position, in addition to continuing as Chief Operating Officer and Part 119 Director of Operations for Seaborne Airlines, Medina is the key point of contact for Silver Airways’ and Seaborne Airlines’ operational, commercial and governmental activities within the Caribbean region, including overseeing maintenance, airport operations, flight operations, inflight and commercial area for both Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines throughout the Caribbean.

“Jesus’s vast industry and leadership experience will be instrumental as we continue integrating Silver Airways’ and Seaborne Airlines’ operations and expanding our fleet of ATR-42-600s and ATR-72-600s with a focus on providing safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines CEO Steve Rossum.

Medina brings more than 23 years of flight operations and industry leadership to his new position. He started with Seaborne as Vice President of Operations and then became the airline’s Chief Operating Officer and FAA 119 Director of Operations.

Prior to joining Seaborne, Medina was a pilot for American Airlines where he flew Boeing 757s and 767s, and also previously served as the Advance Qualification Manager in charge of implementation at American Eagle’s training center in Dallas and a Captain flying Embraer 145s for American Eagle.

He also flew for Vieques Air Link in Vieques, Puerto Rico, and Executive Airlines in San Juan where he started as a Line Pilot and went on to serve as their ATR Check-Airman, ATR Fleet Manager, and Director of Operation Control Center and Crew Scheduling where he led their ATR operations, and ultimately became the airline’s FAA 119 Chief Pilot overseeing their San Juan, Miami and Dallas bases.

Medina has accumulated numerous Airline Transport Pilot certifications, including Airplane Multi-Engine Land, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, ATR 42, ATR 72 and Embraer 145, as well as an Aircraft Dispatcher certificate.