JAMPRO’s Statement on the Passing of Hon. Lascelles Chin, O.J, C.D

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hon. Lascelles Chin, a visionary leader and esteemed figure in the manufacturing industry in Jamaica. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his team at LASCO Affiliated Companies, and all those affected by this profound loss.

Hon. Lascelles Chin, O.J, C.D. was a true trailblazer, whose contributions to the manufacturing sector have left an indelible mark on Jamaica’s industrial landscape.

“Mr. Chin’s seminal strategy, to manufacture quality products which are attainable by all Jamaicans, forever changed the manufacturing and retail landscape of Jamaica” expressed the Hon. Ian Levy O.J, C.D. JAMPRO Deputy Chairman. Further, Mrs. Shullette Cox, JAMPRO President, added that “His innovative ideas, unwavering dedication, and commitment to excellence have helped to push Jamaica’s manufacturing industry forward”. At JAMPRO, Mr. Chin was not just a client, but a partner in the Government’s thrust to grow exports and increase investments in Jamaica’s manufacturing sector and contributed significantly to bolster Jamaica’s strong position regionally. In the past, he has supported our promotional efforts by publicly sharing his experiences and given advice as we seek to drive greater export-led investments in the country’s manufacturing industry. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his unwavering integrity, and unparalleled patriotism has set a shining example for all with whom he came in contact. Undoubtedly, his profound impact will be felt for generations to come, as his legacy inspires aspiring entrepreneurs and industry professionals. During this time of mourning, we stand in solidarity with the industry, offering our support and deepest sympathies as we also encourage industry professionals, colleagues, friends, and family to come together to celebrate the extraordinary life of the Honourable Lascelles Chin O.J, C.D. May his soul rest in perpetual peace.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, whose mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export.