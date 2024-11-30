Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Bartlett Wins Gusi Peace Prize

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica;s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, was awarded the prestigious Gusi Peace Prize in Manila on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the global tourism industry. This distinguished accolade, often referred to as Asia’s equivalent of the Nobel Peace Prize, celebrates excellence in various fields, including peace, human rights, politics, science, and the arts. Minister Bartlett’s award highlights his leadership in championing tourism resilience and sustainability, particularly in small island developing states, and underscores his commitment to advancing global cooperation in the tourism sector.

The award comes as part of the ongoing four-day Gusi Peace Prize event, which will conclude on November 28, 2024, and sees global figures from various sectors gathered to network and explore solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

In expressing his gratitude after accepting the award, Minister Bartlett said:

“Receiving the Gusi Peace Prize is a humbling and deeply inspiring honour. This recognition belongs not just to me but to the people of Jamaica, whose innovation, resilience, and cultural richness are at the heart of all I do. It highlights how tourism, when approached thoughtfully, can transform communities and inspire unity worldwide.”

Jamaica and the Philippines Explore Signing MOU on Tourism Collaboration

On the margins of the awards ceremony, Minister Bartlett also led a series of high-level discussions with representatives of the Department of Tourism in the Philippines, focusing on the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster greater cooperation between the two countries in the tourism industry. The proposed MOU will focus on several key areas that will drive mutual growth and innovation.

Minister Bartlett highlighted the importance of human capital development as a key pillar of the potential agreement, citing the Philippines’ success in training over 170,000 tourism workers annually. He noted that this collaboration would help Jamaica strengthen its tourism workforce by enhancing service excellence across the island.

“The Department of Tourism in the Philippines has done remarkable work in training tourism workers and certifying them in service excellence. We look forward to collaborating with them to further strengthen service excellence in Jamaica, which is at the core of the visitor experience,” he added.

Craft Development

The proposed MOU will also focus on craft development. Both countries will share knowledge on using local materials to make valuable products. Minister Bartlett shared his excitement about Jamaican artisans exploring new creative opportunities. He highlighted the chance to learn from Filipino artisans. These artisans have successfully used local resources like pineapple and banana fibers to make garments and other items.

Concerning this, the tourism minister noted: “Our artisans can benefit immensely from learning how to transform waste and widely available materials, such as coffee and bananas, into high-quality products. The Philippines has done marvellous work in this area. We look forward to collaborating with them to bring new value to our own rich natural resources.”

Furthermore, the MOU will also prioritise sustainability and resilience initiatives, with the establishment of a Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) at the University of Manila. Minister Bartlett highlighted that this partnership would boost efforts to create stronger tourism systems. It will also enhance sustainability in both countries.

The two countries talked about improving community tourism. Minister Bartlett said there is great potential for working together on village tourism. This model has worked well in the Philippines and could help Jamaica’s community-based tourism efforts.

Air Connectivity

The talks also covered better air connections between Jamaica and the Philippines. There are chances to link Jamaica with important places in Asia, like Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan. The tourism minister noted that these efforts could significantly increase tourism arrivals, benefiting both countries’ economies.

Minister Bartlett concluded by announcing that the Secretary of Tourism for the Philippines, Hon. Christina Garcia-Frasco, is expected to visit Jamaica in February 2025, where the details of the MOU will be further discussed, and an agreement finalised during the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference. The conference is slated to be held from February 17-19, 2025, at the Princess Grand Jamaica Resort in Negril.