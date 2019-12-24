Jamaican Comedians Cook Up Smiles in Time for Christmas

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica’s comedic duo, Ity and Fancy Cat will be joined by fellow comedians Pretty Boy Floyd, Kathy Grant, Dahlia Harris, Leighton Smith, Diego and Blakka Ellis for the 16th staging of the Christmas Comedy Cook-Up this Boxing Day, December 26, 2019 at the Pegasus Ballroom, Kingston Jamaica.

Organiser Ian Ity Ellis, says the much anticipated end of year event is expected to bring smiles to the faces of all in attendance. “Comedy Cook-Up is always a great way to celebrate the holiday season.

Patrons will always have something to look forward to. It’s an event of laughter and fun, a great destresser. and the best part is that it is family oriented, so there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said the Comedian and Motivational Speaker.

The event has become known for incorporating a range of comedic deliveries with performances from overseas and local acts, as well as comedic veterans and newcomers, all in one setting.

“It’s a great melting pot of comedic fun. Everyone on the lineup will have the audience enjoying themselves. We have acts from all over. The hilarious, Haitian-American Wil Sylvince will be making his long-awaited return since his last performance on the show in 2013; and [he] will add the usual special international flavour to the 2019 edition of the family-friendly feast of laughter,” Ellis continued.

The show will encompass a lighthearted delivery of the year in review, and though the show starts at 7:30 pm, the fun begins as soon as gates open at 6:00 pm as patrons will be able to enjoy great music, play fun games and delight in the giveaway prizes provided by sponsors, KFC and Courts.

Tickets are available for $3500 pre sold and $4000 at the gate and can be purchased online at Caribtix.com or in stores at select locations such as: Sports Craze in Liguanea, Genus Pharmacy in Portmore and at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. For more information, please contact: 876-542-4160 or 876-754-6262.