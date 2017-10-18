Jamaican Breanna Roman opens season with 100 Yard Breaststroke win

Breanna Roman has 10th fastest time in the NCAA

By Tony Morrison

ALABAMA – Auburn’s Jamaican senior Breanna Roman opened her 2017-2018 season with a win in the 100 yard breaststroke on Saturday October 14.

Roman recorded the win at home at the Martin Aquatics Center in Auburn Alabama as Auburn beat Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Breanna, who is a student at the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering separated herself from the field with a 50 yard split of 29.43. She would use that early advantage to take the win in 1:02.60. Placing second and third were the Tennessee duo of Katie Armitage and Nikol Popov who touched in times of 1:02.83 and 1:03.08 respectively.

That performance ranks as the 10 fastest time in the NCAA so far this season.

Breanna who was a part of Jamaica’s record setting 400 medley relay team at the 2015 PAN AM Games started the season with a win in the very first event, the 400 yard medley relay.

The Auburn Tigers A team of Alyssa Tetzloff backstroke, Breanna breaststroke, Haley Black butterfly and Julie Meynan freestyle topped the field with a time of 3:30.79. Breanna contributed a 1:02.60 split which helped the Auburn team post the fastest time in the NCAA so this season.

She would have another top three performance in the 200 yard breaststroke when she touched in 2:16.97 (split time 1:05.90) for third spot. The win went to Alexis Yager of Tennessee in 2:15.90 and second went to Roman’s teammate Carly Cummings in 2:16.58.

For the 2016-2017 season Breanna Roman was the fastest swimmer from the CCCAN region in the US collegiate system in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 59.99.

Final scores

Auburn 205 Wisconsin 146

Auburn 181 Tennessee 172.

The Tigers will next be in action on October 21 when they take on Texas &M at home.