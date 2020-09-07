By September 7, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica USA Chamber Presents “Health and Wealth During COVID-19”

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Virtual Business Wednesday “Health & Wealth During COVID-19” webinar on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10am – 12 noon.

Featured Presenters

Moderator: Marie R. Gill President – Jamaica USA Chamber CEO, M. Gill & Associates, Inc. Operator – MBDA Programs – Florida

M. Gill & Associates Receive $1.1 Million Cares Grant to Help Florida's Small and Minority Businesses

Marie Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What to Expect

  • Financing Advice – “Is Saving During COVID a Viable Option?” – Hear from JN Bank
  • Best Practices for Employer Drug Testing Solutions, Clinical Lab Testing, COVID-Related Mental Health & Wellness Advice…and much more
  • Specialized Technical Assistance Services & Benefits to MBDA clients, and Members of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce
  • Updates on Contracting Opportunities in Florida, the Caribbean, South & Central America, Africa, and Canada

Registration to attend is free. Click HERE to register and attend.

 

 

