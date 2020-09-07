Jamaica USA Chamber Presents “Health and Wealth During COVID-19”
SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Virtual Business Wednesday “Health & Wealth During COVID-19” webinar on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10am – 12 noon.
Featured Presenters
Moderator: Marie R. Gill President – Jamaica USA Chamber CEO, M. Gill & Associates, Inc. Operator – MBDA Programs – Florida
What to Expect
- Financing Advice – “Is Saving During COVID a Viable Option?” – Hear from JN Bank
- Best Practices for Employer Drug Testing Solutions, Clinical Lab Testing, COVID-Related Mental Health & Wellness Advice…and much more
- Specialized Technical Assistance Services & Benefits to MBDA clients, and Members of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce
- Updates on Contracting Opportunities in Florida, the Caribbean, South & Central America, Africa, and Canada
Registration to attend is free. Click HERE to register and attend.
