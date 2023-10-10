Jamaica’s S Hotel in Montego Bay Named in World’s Best Hotels Rankings

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Jamaican owned, managed and staffed S Hotel on Montego Bay’s Jimmy Cliff Boulevard (popularly known as the Hip Strip) has been ranked as one of the best Hotels in the World by Conde Nast Traveler, the world’s top and most prestigious travel magazine. S Hotel Jamaica is also ranked as the number 1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America by Conde Nast Traveler.

The S Hotel is ranked at a global number of 16 on the magazine’s 2023 Best Hotels in the World Readers’ Choice Awards, which has been running for 36 years and had a whopping 526,518 participants in their annual survey by the magazine that’s the centrepiece of a global mass media giant founded in 1909 and headquartered in New York City.

The list is dominated by ritzy brands like the Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, Peninsula and Shangri-La resorts spanning the globe. S Hotel Jamaica was recently ranked as the number 1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America by Conde Nast.

Impressive Ranking

“It is an impressive ranking for a hotel that opened in 2019, a year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. S Hotel is Jamaican in every sense and they are known to be very meticulous in their operations. It is good to see Jamaica’s higher end resorts getting this attention – the emphasis on Jamaican culture, first rate service and that family feeling is gaining a lot of traction. Kudos to the phenomenal team there for continually striving for perfection,” noted Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett.

Laid-Back Vibe