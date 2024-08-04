Sports

Jamaica Reggae Boyz: Steve McLaren Named Head Coach

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News21 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Jamaica Reggae Boyz: Steve McLaren Named Head Coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Steve McLaren, the ex-England soccer manager, is now the head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz. This was announced on August 1st. He replaces Icelander Heimir Hallgrímsson who resigned in June.

The 63 year-old McLaren is a former journeyman midfielder who played for clubs like Hull City and Oxford United. He has coached a number of teams in England and The Netherlands, including Derby County, Newcastle United and VfL Wolfsburg.

He was England manager for one year, starting in 2006, before being sacked. McLaren was assistant manager at Manchester United to Erik ten Haag at the time he accepted the Jamaican job.

Rudolph Speid, a senior member of the Jamaica Football Federation, said his organization is impressed by McLaren’s credentials.

“He worked with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, won the Dutch League, coached in the UEFA Champions League and has worked with big name players. He was referred to us, I knew of his work.”

Hallgrímsson was coach of the Jamaica Reggae Boyz for two years. He resigned after a disastrous Copa America campaign in the United States in June where they lost their three matches to Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke from Tobago was also considered as a replacement for Hallgrímsson. He has now been named as the head coach of the Republic of Ireland.

McClaren’s first assignment as Jamaica’s head coach will be the September 6 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba at the National Stadium in Kingston.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News21 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaica’s Olympic champion Campbell-Brown signs up for Carson

April 22, 2009

New York-Based Jamaican Group readies to host dozens of athletes at The Penn Relays

April 22, 2006
Betting on American Football

Expert tips: Betting on American Football

March 9, 2022
A Stand-Up Paddling Lover? Here Is All You Need To Know

A Stand-Up Paddling Lover? Here Is All You Need To Know

September 3, 2021
Back to top button