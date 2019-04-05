Jamaica Prime Minister to Keynote Inaugural JamCham Awards Banquet in Atlanta

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica will be in Atlanta, Georgia, to headline the inaugural Jamaican Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta (JamCham) awards gala, on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

It will be Mr. Holness’ first visit to the Georgia capital city as Prime Minister.

The event will honor members of the community with awards for Business of the Year, Business Community Service, and Person of the Year – the annual award for latter category honoring the late philanthropist, Jamaican-born Lowell Hawthorne, of Golden Krust restaurant prominence.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, as well as Jamaica’s Consul-General in Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, will accompany Prime Minister Holness to the history-making awards banquet where he will deliver the keynote address and hand out the awards.

The gala event will take place in downtown Atlanta, Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center and begins at 6:30 p.m.

Prominent Jamaican community and business leaders such as the JamCham chairman, former Jamaican senator David Panton, will be among hundreds expected at the awards gala, for which special invitees include the Georgia governor along with several state and local Atlanta officials.

“We believe this a good time to recognize the effort of members of our community who consistently contribute to the growth and development of our local community here in Metro Atlanta and even the wider State of Georgia,” declared Chamber president Suzette Arnold. She said any individual who owns and operates or who bears principal responsibility for operating a small business for a minimum of three (3) years may be nominated.

JamCham’s Lowell Hawthorne Person of the Year Award

Among the gala highlights, JamCham’s first Lowell Hawthorne Person of the Year Award will be presented to honor the noted philanthropist Hawthorne, who, “up until his passing, helped so many people realize their potential,” the organization’s president explained.

This award is given to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through his/her professional endeavors, community involvement, ethical sensitivity and social responsibility thereby supporting and advancing their community and respective fields.

According to JamCham, at the April 20 event the top 5 nominees will be acknowledged along with the winner in each award category.

The JamCham president remarked: “We are excited about Jamaica’s Prime Minister joining us to present the awards to the honorees. No better person could be on hand to recognize the contributions Jamaicans continue to make in their respective jurisdictions, even outside of Jamaica. We are honored to have him participate in the event, which makes it even more poignant.

Established in 2014, the Atlanta-based JamCham seeks to address important concerns and issues with the Jamaican-American business community and the larger Caribbean community. It provides networking opportunities, a stronger voice in local decision-making, and personal and professional training and development.

Part of the upcoming gala is a dinner-dance with an entertainment package for patrons, compliments of DJ Migraine.