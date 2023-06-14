Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Meets with Royal Caribbean Executives

MIAMI – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett and members of the Tourism Ministry team met with members of the senior executive leadership team of Royal Caribbean Group yesterday (June 12), including Royal Caribbean International President and CEO, Michael Bayley, at their Headquarters in Miami.

This meeting was a part of a major blitz in the United States to engage and shore up key tourism players. Royal Caribbean is expecting over 340,000 cruise visitors on their lines into Jamaica this year. Royal Caribbean Group is the second largest cruise operator in the world. As of January 2021, Royal Caribbean Group fully owns three cruise lines: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. They also hold a 50% stake in TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.