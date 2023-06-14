Travel

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Meets with Royal Caribbean Executives

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Meets with Royal Caribbean Executives
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (3rd L) shares lens time with (from L - R) Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas - with responsibility for the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America; Mario Egues, Manager, Destination Development - Americas & Caribbean, Royal Caribbean Group; Christopher Allen, Vice President of Global Deployment and Itinerary Planning, Royal Caribbean International; Bryan Attree, Senior Manager, Worldwide Port Operations, Royal Caribbean Group and Delano Seiveright, Senior Strategist, Ministry of Tourism.

MIAMI – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett and members of the Tourism Ministry team met with members of the senior executive leadership team of Royal Caribbean Group yesterday (June 12), including Royal Caribbean International President and CEO, Michael Bayley, at their Headquarters in Miami.

This meeting was a part of a major blitz in the United States to engage and shore up key tourism players. Royal Caribbean is expecting over 340,000 cruise visitors on their lines into Jamaica this year. Royal Caribbean Group is the second largest cruise operator in the world. As of January 2021, Royal Caribbean Group fully owns three cruise lines: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. They also hold a 50% stake in TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Meets with Royal Caribbean Executives
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (3rd L) shares lens time with (from L – R) Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas – with responsibility for the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America; Mario Egues, Manager, Destination Development – Americas & Caribbean, Royal Caribbean Group; Christopher Allen, Vice President of Global Deployment and Itinerary Planning, Royal Caribbean International; Bryan Attree, Senior Manager, Worldwide Port Operations, Royal Caribbean Group and Delano Seiveright, Senior Strategist, Ministry of Tourism.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Travel to Jamaica - Hotel

Jamaica Lowered To Level 1 Travel Advisory By The CDC

April 10, 2022

Jamaica Offers Summertime Savings For The Entire Family

April 20, 2011
Bahamas Paradise christens new ship, MV Classica and sails out of Palm Beach

Bahamas Paradise christens new ship, MV Classica and sails out of Palm Beach

April 18, 2018

Royal Caribbean International Expands Partnership with DreamWorks Animation

December 4, 2012
Back to top button