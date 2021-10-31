Jamaica: Minister Bartlett Expresses Sorrow Over Trelawny Accident

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed sorrow over an accident yesterday (October 30) in Trelawny, which claimed the life of one person and injured several others.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of this accident and regret the loss of life and multiple injuries. This is very unfortunate and, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, I offer my condolences to their families and friends of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Minister Bartlett.

Yesterday, a bus transporting visitors to a hotel crashed with another vehicle on the Duncans Main Road in Trelawny. The five United States and two Cuban citizens were taken to the Falmouth Hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle succumbed to his injuries.

The Jamaica Tourist Board has initiated the necessary protocols and is liaising with relatives and the relevant authorities.