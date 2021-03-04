Jamaica Joins Forces With Ziggy Marley & Moon Palace for Promotion

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica has joined forces with reggae icon Ziggy Marley, and accommodation partner Moon Palace Jamaica for an exclusive promotion and special acoustic concert. The limited-time offer Ziggy Marley concert premiered on March 1. It includes a two-week sweepstakes giving consumers an opportunity to win the grand prize. A four-night trip for two at the luxurious Moon Palace Jamaica Resort in Ocho Rios.

This partnership with the eight-time Grammy-winning reggae artist and eldest son of reggae icon Bob Marley follows closely on the heels on Reggae Month. Reggae month ended on February 28. To watch the concert, go to www.YouTube.com/visitjamaicaofficial. For a chance to enjoy this special escape to Jamaica, entrants must log on to: http://www.visitjamaica.com/sweeps, and complete the entry form by March 12th. All consumers are encouraged to watch the intimate acoustic Ziggy Marley concert whether or not they enter the sweepstakes.

“Our music continues to be an important reason why travelers visit our island. Additionally, we welcome the partnership support of Ziggy Marley. This will give consumers a taste of what they are currently missing,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We’ve partnered with Ziggy on similar initiatives. However, this was a special effort which saw him creating this exclusive acoustic concert series. Especially for the benefit of our followers and potential visitors.”

Concert Trip Give-Away Sweepstakes

The Ziggy Marley Exclusive Concert Trip Give-Away Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 Contiguous United States (including DC), who have the age of majority in his or her state or territory of residence as of the time of the sweepstakes start date. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm EST on Friday, March 12, 2021.One lucky winner will receive a four-night all-inclusive stay at Moon Palace Jamaica for two including round-trip airfare and airport transfers.

Two runner-up winners will receive an exclusive Marley Gift Pack from Tuff Gong Records containing vinyl albums and other collateral items from both the Bob Marley and Ziggy Marley collection.

Moon Palace

Moon Palace Jamaica, nestled in Ocho Rios is a 704-room AAA Four Diamond resort. Undoubtedly it is one of Jamaica’s most luxurious all-inclusive resorts. The property offers guests the opportunity to experience 17-acres of private beach and lavish swimming pools. Plus, the only FlowRider® Double wave simulator and the largest spa in Jamaica.