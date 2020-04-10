Jamaica Hosts “Together We Stand” Telethon To Raise Funds For PPE To Protect Frontline Healthcare Workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is raising awareness to help Jamaica fight the spread of COVID-19 with ‘Telethon Jamaica, Together We Stand.’

On Sunday, April 12 at 4:00 pm ET (3:00 pm Jamaica time), the virtual fundraising concert will feature remote performances by some of Jamaica’s leading artists and celebrities including Koffee, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest and Richie Spice.

The six-hour event will be livestreamed on VP Records’ YouTube channel and a portion of the broadcast will be aired live on Television Jamaica and various digital platforms.

“‘Telethon Jamaica, Together We Stand’ is a call to action to support our doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals during this challenging time,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “The donations made will provide essential resources to continue protecting our healthcare workers on the frontline and help fight the spread fight the spread of COVID-19 across all our communities. I have been inspired by Jamaica’s display of solidarity thus far and I am confident that as a resilient nation, we will get through this together.”

To make a donation, please visit www.jatogetherwestand.com or call toll free 1-866-228-8393 from the United States, Canada, and Jamaica; or +44-808-189-6147 from the United Kingdom and Europe.