MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – An esteemed group of specialists will delve into topics concerning climate change and business innovation during the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference. The conference will be taking place from June 16 to 19 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The panel discussion, set for June 17 and lasting 45 minutes, will highlight important issues and pinpoint areas in urgent need of creative solutions.

The in-person session will focus on exploring various ways to access business support and services for product development. In addition, utilizing cutting-edge technology and scientific advancements. Attendees will also hear from an environmentally conscious entrepreneur who has effectively transitioned to becoming a sustainable business owner.

Green Entrepreneurship Panel

The session will be moderated by Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation.

A roster of esteemed professionals including Professor Dale Webber, director of the Centre for Marine Sciences at The University of the West Indies, Mona. Webber brings extensive knowledge on marine ecosystems and their vulnerability to climate change.

Carlinton Burrell, chief executive officer of the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre, will share strategies for fostering innovation in response to climate challenges in the Caribbean region.

Dr. Charah Watson, executive director of the Scientific Research Council, will provide insights into the latest scientific advancements and their applications in mitigating climate impacts.

Other panellists are David Wan, acting managing director of the Development Bank of Jamaica, who will discuss DBJ’s accreditation with the Green Climate Fund and support mechanisms available for green initiatives.

Jonathan Hernould, chief executive officer of Reef Construction Limited, who will showcase a practical business built on helping Jamaica’s shorelines to recover from the impact of climate change.

Ms Allen mentioned that the session is expected to be a pivotal aspect of the conference, providing attendees with the necessary information and resources to initiate significant transformations in their areas of expertise and communities.

“Jamaica boasts strong support for people who want to take action to build sustainability and resilience into their businesses. The panel provides practical information that will show members of the Diaspora how to achieve their investment or business objectives while contributing to Jamaica’s climate resilience,” she said.

To register for the conference, persons should visit https://diasporaconferenceja.eventbrite.com.